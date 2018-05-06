The unemployed population with respect to the labor force increased 1.2%, going from 9.1% in the first quarter of 2017, to 10.3% in the first quarter of 2018.

From the quarterly report by the National Institute of Statistics and Census:

May 3, 2018. The unemployed population with respect to the labor force increased 1.2 pp, going from 9.1% in the first quarter of 2017 to 10.3% in the first quarter of 2018.

This increase in the national unemployment rate is mainly due to the 1.8 pp increase in the female unemployment rate, which reached 13.1%, while the male population remained without any statistically significant variation, being 8.6%

See full report by the INEC. (In Spanish)