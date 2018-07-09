In June, the CPI registered a monthly variation of 0.18%, mainly explained by prices registered in the Transport and Communications sectors.

From a report by the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Costa Rica:

Of the 315 goods and services that make up the consumer basket, 50% increased in price, 36% decreased in price and 13% did not change.

In June, the goods and services that showed the greatest positive effect are: gasoline, internet services and air tickets. On the other hand, tomato, avocado and eggs were among the main items with the greatest negative effect.

In June of the last ten years, the highest inter-annual variation was presented in 2009 with 8.20%; while in 2016 the only negative year-on-year change was registered (-0.88%). See full report (In Spanish)