In June, the CPI registered a monthly variation of 0.18%, mainly explained by prices registered in the Transport and Communications sectors.
From a report by the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Costa Rica:
- Of the 315 goods and services that make up the consumer basket, 50% increased in price, 36% decreased in price and 13% did not change.
- In June, the goods and services that showed the greatest positive effect are: gasoline, internet services and air tickets. On the other hand, tomato, avocado and eggs were among the main items with the greatest negative effect.
- In June of the last ten years, the highest inter-annual variation was presented in 2009 with 8.20%; while in 2016 the only negative year-on-year change was registered (-0.88%).
See full report (In Spanish)