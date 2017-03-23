Costa Ricans In London Terrorist Attack Report Being Ok

Q COSTA RICA – In spite of the terrorist attack on Wednesday in front of the London Parliament, that resulted in the death of two passers-by, a policeman and the perpetrator of the attack, Costa Rican’s in that city said they feel calm and do not report any type serious affect on the Costa Rican nationals in that country.

This was confirmed by Ameliarueda.com in a telephone interview of three Costa Ricans living or working near Westminster.

“The people are calm, what is known that a guy stabbed a policeman and a car ran over several people … the security measures that have been taken have been for the people of Parliament who are in lockdown,” Grettel Rodríguez reported.

Rodríguez, a student at the Queen Mary University of London and works at Argus Media, a telecommunications company, explained that the streets surrounding the scene of the attack was closed as well as the subway system.

Diana Núñez Robles is another Costa Rican in London. She was close to the scene of the incident, her company felt it was better to wait a suitable time before allowing employees to leave work.

“At the moment, where I am, everything is quiet…,” said the Costa Rican.

Karen Hernandez is another Costa Rican living in Bedford, east pf London. She commented that “there is no panic over this.”

Source: Ameliarueda.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related