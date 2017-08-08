The Middletown, New York, Times Herald-Record reported some locals decrying U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration proposal includes a statement by Monica Miranda, president, and CEO of The Hispanic Coalition NY, Inc., a nonprofit that connects people to community resources like pre-kindergarten classes and immigration lawyers.

Miranda said her mother, Sonia, emigrated from Costa Rica in the early 1980s, who worked menial jobs and didn’t know English. They gradually saved enough to bring Monica to America. Then, Sonia became a fluent, more gainfully employed homeowner.

Immigrants “have worked hard to get where they are, and they’re giving back to the community,” Miranda said.

Another immigrant speaking out against President Trump backing the bill proposed by Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, that would emphasize high-level work skills, education and English language proficiency for permanent-resident or green-card applicants, is Orange County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lynn Cione.

Cione said the Trump-endorsed proposal would hurt America’s economic growth and fails to meet the needs of businesses that require immigrants of all skill sets.

She also thinks the measure devalues the American idea of social mobility via education and hard work.

“My father-in-law, Joseph Cione, left Sicily without speaking a word of English, and he became a highly respected teacher,” Cione said.

“He’s fluent in English, Spanish and French, which he taught. … His son, Thomas, became a lawyer, and my brother-in-law, Joseph, is a Ph.D. scientist,” she said.

The U.S. issues approximately 1 million green cards annually, but the bill would drop that number to roughly 540,000 over a decade, according to public statements from Cotton’s aides.

According to the U.S. State Department, Report of the Visa Office 2016, 681 Immigrant Visas Issued (by Foreign State Chargeability) to Costa Rica.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.