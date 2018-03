Three Costa Ricans will serve as observers of the peace process in Colombia, which seeks to consolidate after the signing of a bilateral agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC).

They are Silvia Álvarez, Hildalina Alemán and Leonor Canales, the officials of the Fuerza Publlica (national police) and who will be part of a group of 120 international observers of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.

Source (in Spanish): La Republica