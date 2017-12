In this caricature by Crhoy.com, we see the Fiscal General (Chief Prosecutor) Emilia Navas collecting evidence in the #cementazo case.

Meanwhile, former Fiscal General, “the cool: Jorge Chavarria is out completely as of today and Navas (blonde on left), with an ice pick in hand is applauded by a typical Tico, while former politicians including Oscar Arias (far right) is left in wonder.