BlockchainCR is excited to announce the launch of Costa Rica’s Crypto Cantina, a recurring after office happy hour event happening every Thursday from 6–7pm at the Central Pub in Paseo Colón, starting on September 27th, 2018.

It aims to bring together the people excited about blockchain, cryptography and cryptocurrency in Costa Rica, connecting people of all backgrounds and foster a forward-thinking community around blockchain and distributed consensus technologies.

It’s open to everyone are there’s no need to make a reservation or let anyone know you are attending.

There are no slides or talks, just people.

Don’t waste time in traffic jams on Thursdays and step by to say hi!

