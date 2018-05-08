The stage is set. Since the early hour, people have started arriving, picking a spot, to be witness to the inauguration of the new president. The local television stations camped out the residence in Santa Ana, waiting for the president-elect to come out, headed for La Sabana where he and his appointed cabinet will take the hydrogen-powered bus to the Plaza de la Democracia.

The sun has been shining, a light wind keeping things cool. For now. International dignitaries, including Presidents and Foreign Minister from more than 80 countries are the world will soon be taking the place, waiting on Carlos Alvarado to arrive.

By 10:00 a.m, outgoing president Luis Guillermo Solis will have handed over the presidential sash to the newly sworn-in President Carlos Alvarado and the beginning of the four years of the Alvarado administration (2018-2022).

“We have formed a government of national unity with the aim of giving greater governance to the country and to have greater cooperation (from Congress) to move the country forward, and work on what unites us,” said the president-elect, who beat in the ballot to the evangelical preacher and journalist Fabricio Alvarado (no relation) on April 1.

At 38, Carlos Alvarado will be the youngest president in the continent.

That is democracy in Costa Rica.