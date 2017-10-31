This is Costa Rica. There is no show, no cold and icy winters, but in a few weeks, you can get a taste of one of Canada’s most popular sport, ice hockey.

The Canadian Club of Costa Rica invites one and all to Costa Rica’s first-ever international hockey tournament, to be held at the El Castillo Country Club, on the 18th and 19th of November.

The event is organized by Bruce Callow, founder of the Castillo Knights hockey program and its youth program coach, who in his spare time is Marketing Communications Consultant at Ad Astra Rocket Company Costa Rica, English Teacher at VIPKID and Ice Hockey Coach at Castillo Country Club.

The hockey tournament will feature four teams. Because the rink is small, the games will feature 3 on 3 players with a center line instead of two blue lines. Some of the players are quite skilled while others, perhaps less so. But, it will be fun.

There is seating at one end of the rink and refreshments are available for purchase. El Castillo, in the hills above Heredia (take a sweater or jacket, it’s cold up in them thar hills), is a private club and that is why visitors need to have their names on a list at the entrance in order to be admitted.

It can take up to 1-1/2 hours to get to the Club from the Central Valley, depending on traffic.

Use WAZE, Google or GPS for getting there without any hassle.

The deadline for registering your attendance has been extended to November 3. Contact Joan Dewar dewar@casadewar.com with the names of each person in your party and the date (or dates) you wish to attend.

The line-up

Saturday, November 18:

8am Calgary/LosAngeles;

10am FalklandIslands/CostaRica;

2pm LosAngeles/CostaRica;

4pm Calgary/FalklandIslands

Sunday, November 19

8am FalklandIslands/LosAngles;

10am Calgary/CostaRica;

1pm Bronze Game;

2:30pm Gold Game

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.