Costa Rica’s State power and telecommunications company, the The Instituto Costarricence de Electricidad (ICE), announced an acceleration of its 4G-LTE rollout over the past year, with the installation of a total of 452 pieces of LTE equipment in strategic sites all over the country. The work served to improve coverage in hospitals, shopping

The work served to improve coverage in hospitals, shopping centres and tourist areas above all, and helped to boost data transmission speeds thanks to the combination of LTE and GSM technology, said the operator.

ICE launched its Kolbi-branded 4G services in 2014 via 127 sites in San Jose, a figure that has since increased by a further 230 base stations, said the company. Telecommunications regulator Sutel recently revealed that ICE leads the mobile telephony market

Telecommunications regulator Sutel recently revealed that ICE leads the mobile telephony market with with 53.3% of the country’s cellular lines (down from 72.8% in 2012), followed by Telefonica under the Movistar brand (25.7%) and America Movil with the Claro brand (19.7%).

What’s the difference between 4G and LTE?

The simplest explanation is that the “G” in 4G stands for generation, because 4G is the fourth generation of mobile data technology. LTE stands for “Long Term Evolution” and applies more generally to the idea of improving wireless broadband speeds to meet increasing demand.

The standards for 4G connectivity was set in March of 2008, requiring all services described as 4G to adhere to a set of speed and connection standards. For mobile use, including smartphones and tablets, connection speeds need to have a peak of at least 100 megabits per second, and for more stationary uses such as mobile hotspots, at least 1 gigabit per second.

LTE isn’t as much a technology as it is the path followed to achieve 4G speeds.

What is the difference between 3G and 4G?

The main difference between 3G and 4G is speed – 4G brings broadband to your phone. If you want to future-proof your mobile communications and entertainment, you need 4G, with speeds of up to ten times faster than 3G.

