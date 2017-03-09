Costa Rica’s Inflation Rose In February

Q COSTA RICA – Costa Rica’s annual inflation fo February 2017 was 1.09%, the consumer price index showingd a monthly variation of 0.40% and an accumulated inflation of 0.97% so far this year.

The groups with the greatest contribution to the CPI in February 2017 were Transportation and Education.

The inflation hike is mainly due to the increase in gasoline prices, which was 5.59%.

In February 2017, of the 315 goods and services included in the consumer basket 57% rose in price, 33% decreased in price and 10% showed no change.

During February the goods and services that had the greatest positive effect were gasoline, primary education and cars. On the other hand, tomatos, prepaid cell phone services and watermelon were among those with the most negative effect.

When analyzing the percentage changes of the twelve groups that comprise the index, it can be seen that the Transport group is having a major effect on the variation of the general index.

In the last five years (2013 to 2017), the only negative cumulative percentage change from January to February was in 2015 with -0.13%.

See complete report (in spanish).

Source: Elfinancierocr.com

Source: Elfinancierocr.com

