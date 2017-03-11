Costa Rica’s Mobile Telehone Operators Have One Minute To Answer Customer Service Calls

Q COSTA RICA – Costa Rica’s mobile operators have six months to improve their customer service department response times, taking no longer than one minute to answer calls from customers.

The Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) – Superintendency of Telecommunications – found that customers spend 10, 20 and even up to 60 minutes of time in customer assistance from their mobile carriers.

The Sutel decided to act after a customer satisfaction survey revealed that 71% of customers were left waiting from one to 10 ten minutes, 13% between 11 and 20 minutes, 5% between 20 and 30 minutes and the rest up an hour.

In addition, over half of users (54%) weren’t provided with a tracking code that’s required under the existing rules. Without that code, there is reference in following up on claims.

On a scale of one to ten, ten being the better performance, 3,222 respondents were asked to rank the operators. The results:

Movistar (Telefónica): 7.6

Claro (América Móvil): 6.7

Fulmóvil (Racsa): 6.5

Tuyo Móvil (Teletica): 6.5

Kölbi (ICE): 5.6.

The survey was conducted between August and November of last year and a margin of error of 5%.

