Natalia Rodríguez, host of Sábado Feliz (on Teletica) finally arrived in Russia on Wednesday and instantly became a sensation, wreaking havoc with her beauty.

On Thursday, before the opening of the World Cup, “Naty” met with a group of Peruvian reporters from the newspaper Trome, who interviewed her and ended up baptizing her as the “novia del Mundial”.

Subsequently, during the Russia and Saudi Arabia game, the Tica was shown on the Fifa Fan Fest “pantallota” (big screen).

