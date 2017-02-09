Costa Rica’s Paraside Setting Wasn’t Enough For Scott Disick’s Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

400 SHARES Facebook Twitter

COSTA RICA EXTRA – Kourtney Kardashian reportedly rejected a marriage proposal from Scott Disick on her family vacation in Costa Rica.

“Scott proposed to Kourtney,” a Kardashian source revealed to Us Weekly. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’”

Scott was embarrased, upset and angry.

Scott Disick vowed that his four-day trip to Costa Rica with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign 2, would be unforgettable. So when the mood struck — and as the E! cameras were rolling — “Scott proposed to Kourtney. Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married,’” reports Us Weekly.

But the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians wouldn’t bite at the proposal.

The couple have dated Disick on and off for about a decade and have three children together, but still, “She told him no,” according to the source.

“Kourtney Kardashian is st on keeping their relationship platonic after nine years of ups and downs, she told him no,” says the insider. “Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry.”

The root of the pair’s problems most often appeared to be Disick’s partying ways, drinking habits and failed rehab stints. He had been on a two-year mission to win her back, getting sober at a Malibu rehab in 2015 and visiting clubs only for paid hosting gigs. The about-face came too late, says a pal: “Kourtney is over being with him.”

The insided says Disick allegedly flipped out and secretly flew another woman to Costa Rica to keep him company, which was the widely-reported reason he and the Kardashians got into an “explosive fight” while on their tropical getaway. Disick allegedly rented a room at the hotel where the KUWTK production team was staying for the mystery woman.

Then, one day before the vacation was due to end, Disick fled to Miami for a week of binge drinking with bikini-clad admirers. At Liv nightclub that evening, he met model Jessica “J Lynne” Harris, who he made out with at the Setai hotel pool the next day. By January 31, he was wrapped around model Amber Davis on a poolside chaise lounge.

“This is all a ‘f-ck you’ to Kourtney,” said the Kardashian source.

Sources: Usmagazine.com; Realitytvworld.com;

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

400 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Article originally appeared on Costa Rica Extra and is republished here with permission.