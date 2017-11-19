There are many wonders in Costa Rica, the rainforests are just one them in a country with unmatched biodiversity. While Costa Rica may be a small country, land-wise, there are nearly 100 species of trees in the rainforests. As well, the can’t miss sloths, wild cats, monkeys and birds, live in the many different types of forests.

These days most people don’t wear rose-colored glasses, they opt for an Instagram filter instead. QCostarica has collected real photos of people who have been there.

Monteverde Rainforest- Check out these hanging bridges! There were monkeys 🐒 all over the place! #costarica #wildlife #costaricanforest #monteverdecostarica A post shared by Lucy Love (@somanyplaces2see) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

La casa de algún #pitufo en #costarica #parqueprusia #cartagocostarica #smurfsvillage in Costa Rica #mushroom #hongo #fungi #costaricanforest A post shared by Jose Ulloa (@joseulloa77) on Aug 23, 2015 at 8:44pm PDT

Waterfall in Costa Rica A post shared by Kathleen (@kb_art) on Sep 25, 2012 at 9:26am PDT

#arbredebrocoli #costarica #rainforest #costaricanforest #selvaverde #bocatapada A post shared by Virginie 🇫🇷 (@vivi_lavoyageuse) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:03am PST

