There are many wonders in Costa Rica, the rainforests are just one them in a country with unmatched biodiversity. While Costa Rica may be a small country, land-wise, there are nearly 100 species of trees in the rainforests. As well, the can’t miss sloths, wild cats, monkeys and birds, live in the many different types of forests.
These days most people don’t wear rose-colored glasses, they opt for an Instagram filter instead. QCostarica has collected real photos of people who have been there.
I think my mummy haven’t forget me for letting my lil brother (not to lil anymore) jump out of that bridge ….i actually think i haven’t forget myself…i had to walk that far coz i couldn’t see him jumping 😂😂 #memories #bungiejumping #costarica🇨🇷 #costaricanforest #throwback #brotherandsister #fundays