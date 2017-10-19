According to a new report from International Living, Costa Rica’s political stability and low-key profile are proving to be increasingly strong draws for expats fleeing what they identify as political drama and uncertainty today in the United States.

Costa Rica tops the list of destinations offering a quiet, steady, stable political, economic, and social environment in addition to providing a low cost of living, slow pace of life, warm weather, and great natural beauty.

“Costa Rica is a low-drama country—and that appears to be a greater draw today than ever, according to expats living there,“ says Jennifer Stevens, International Living Executive Editor.

When is the best time to visit Costa Rica? John Michael Arthur – IL Central Valley Correspondent – says tt’s always the best time. Seriously.

“Depending on what you’re seeking and where you’re from, it affects your thinking on this subject. For example, almost all North Americans think to come to the beaches of Costa Rica during the dry season. But Europeans favor the mountains during rainy and dry seasons. The same areas have different ‘looks and feels’ during the two different seasons,” writes John.

If you’re wanting to save some money, during the rainy season (May to October) is when the costs (hotels, airfare, etc) can fall drastically.

Even during the rainy season there is plenty of sun. Typically, although this year there has been a drastic shift from the normal rainy season, the mornings generally

Typically, although this year there has been a drastic shift from the normal rainy season, the mornings generally start of sunny and bright with the clouds rolling in during the early afternoon. It usually rains for two or three hours and then breaks for the evening. Also, the rainy and dry seasons don’t exactly coincide on the two opposite coasts. So you can even experience a bit of one and then the other by simply “trading” Pacific for Caribbean time here.

