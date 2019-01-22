A couple was arrested as suspects of the crime of proxenetismo (pimping) women in a house located in the upscale community of Pinares de Curridabat, in the east side of San Jose.

According to the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), on a confidential tip, they raided the house where the couple used the services of up to 11 women to offer clients sexual services, for which they charged around ¢30,000 colones (US$50) for up to one hour. The women then paid the “house” their cut.

The OIJ believe the house full of women of ill repute (hookers) operated since the middle of 2018.

Three women, all of age, were found in the house at the time of the raid by agents of the Crimes Section Against Physical Integrity Trafficking and Human Trafficking of the OIJ.

The couple, a man was identified by his last name Chaves, 34 years of age and a 29-year-old woman with the last name Sibaja was arrested

Police confiscated erotic material, lingerie, and approximately 200 thousand colones, apparently money paid for ‘services’ offered by the women.

