The Policía de Fronteras (Border Police) arrested a couple on Thursday, during a road spot check in Osa de Puntarenas, for carrying more than US$43,000 in cash, according to the Press Department of the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (Ministry of Public Security).

Police say they intercepted the vehicle in the area of Chacarita de Piedras Blancas, the couple carrying US$ 43,587 dollars and ¢66,000 colones in cash.

Tras control de carreteras en #Chacarita, #PiedrasBlancas, #Osa, zona sur del país: Policía de #FronterasCR detiene a pareja con 43.587 dólares y 66.000 colones en efectivo. El hombre cuenta con antecedentes, en dos ocasiones, por violación. #PCDCR pic.twitter.com/pUvYawaziC — Seguridad Pública (@seguridadcrc) March 21, 2019

The man, identified by the surnames Martínez Madrigal, 41, has a record of two rapes, while the woman, 29 years of age, had no criminal record.

The confiscation of the cash was made by officers of Policía de Control de Drogas (PCD) – Drug Control Police. Their vehicle was also confiscated.

No further details were provided. An unofficial source told the Q the couple could not justify the carrying of such large amount of cash, believed by authorities to be related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

