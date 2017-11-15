Costa Rica’s contentious-administrative court (Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo) has annulled a fine of ¢2.18 billion (2.157.826.200) colones (around US$4 million dollars) imposed by the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel) against ICE.

The telecom regulator fined the state-owned company, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) for monopolistic and anti-competitive practices in the mobile telephony market between November and December 2011, and October and November 2012.

The fine was handed down in 2015 after Spain’s Telefonica (Movistar) complained that ICE’s “Promociones chip extremo” (Extreme Chip) prepay promotion could not be replicated by rival operators.

The court accepted ICE’s appeal that the promotion did not prevent rival companies from launching their own offers and that Sutel had accredited the operator’s alleged conduct on the basis of expert testimony from Telefonica.

The Court also ordered the regulator to pay the costs of the trial.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.