For the second time, the Courts have rejected the Fiscalia’s (Prosecutor’s Office) request to implement a ban, ‘impedimento de salida’ in Spanish, against former president Oscar Arias from leaving he country.

On Friday, the Pavas Criminal Court announced its decision, following the hearing held on Thursday.

Arias has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by two women. At least seven other women have related their story to the local and international media of Arias’ sexual misconduct, but have not filed a formal ‘denuncia’ – criminal complaint.

The former president has rejected the allegations and insists he is innocent and assures he looks forward to proving his innocence in court.

“I’m very well (health-wise). I am a believer in the justice system. I only aspire to prove my innocence,” said Arias on Thursday after leaving the courthouse located within a few blocks of his private residence and where the alleged attacks occurred.

