Sony Pictures Television Networks announced it has reached an agreement with Costa Rica’s Cabletica to launch its Crackle subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service throughout the country.

Under the terms of the deal, the local pay-TV operator subscribers will be able to access Crackle content via connected Android and iOS devices, plus Apple TV, Chromecast and smart TVs from Sony or Vizio for an additional US$3.50 a month.

Sony recently signed a deal with America Movil to launch Crackle with the Claro Video platform throughout Latin America and has also signed deals with Colombia’s ETB as well as Tigo in Honduras, TCC in Uruguay, TV Cable in Ecuador, Oi in Brazil, Gigared in Argentina and Cable Onda in Panama, among others.

Based in Culver City, California, the Sony Pictures owned (purchased in 2007) Crackle is a video streaming distributor of original web shows, Hollywood movies, and TV shows. Crackle is free with commercials on all supported platforms.

Crackle has produced and distributed original programing, including one my favourties, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and Chosen, Sports Jeopardy!.

Crackle features many Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, Funimation Films, and Sony Pictures Classics titles and Sony-distributed television series like Damages, Rescue Me, The Shield, and Seinfeld. Content is refreshed monthly, with titles being added and taken down.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.