Saturday afternoon, a crash between a bus and avehicle resulted inone dead and six injured in Liberia, Guanacaste.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the brewery, in the sector of the Americas, before arriving in Liberia.

Due to the impact, the driver of the car was pinned inside the mangled metal and plastic, pronounced dead at the scene. The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) attended to six others on site.

The moment the cause of the accident is still unknown.

Drive careful. Don’t drink and driver. Don’t speed.

Related