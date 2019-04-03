American actress McKenna Knipe, in her recent visit to Costa Rica, made it clear that she has little appreciation for life.

In a photo and videos posted to her Instagram account, the 24-year-old actress did something that will have anyone’s hair stand on end. Held by her companion, Josh Fleishman, the young woman decided to dangle from the bridge over the Tarcoles, which everyone knows, the river below is infested with crocodiles.

In fact, it is known in Costa Rica and to tourists from around the world as the “crocodile bridge”. It is a favorite stop on the way to or from Jaco, Manuel Antonio, Quepos, Dominicala and further south.

McKenna threw caution to the wind. Fortunately that day there weren’t the strongs winds of the past couple of weeks or … let’s not even go there.

View this post on Instagram Croc bait hoo ha ha ! A post shared by Mckenna Knipe (@mckennaknipe) on Mar 26, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

Mckenna’s followers on Instagram call her “p… loca”. Others weren’t so nice.

To be fair, the sign posted by bridge reminds visitors of the prohibition of feeding the animals. But nothing on dangling.

To anyone who is even remotely thinking of doing this, remember this, besides the crocs, that is not a good place to fall, the Tarcoles is connected to the most polluted tributaries in the country: the rivers Virilla, Maria Aguilar, Torres and Tiribí piping the s…t from San Jose.

The an actress is known for her work on Life of Ryan (2007), Catwalk (2008) and Corpse (2006).

