Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, confirmed on Monday that President Miguel Díaz-Canel will be heading the Cuban delegation to attend the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro and reiterated Cuba’s support to Venezuela and “its legitimately elected government”.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsOn Sunday, January 5, Rodriguez tweeted, “We reiterate our unwavering support to Venezuela and reject the recent interventionist statements and actions against this sister nation. We wish every success to President Nicolas Maduro in a new term”.

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.