Cuba’s Flying Pizza

RICO’S JOURNAL – Watching this video brought back memories of my recent trip to Cuba. I didn’t try the two Marta’s pizza, however, I did at a food stand near the apartment I was staying in the Vedado neighborhood, some 10 blocks from the fancy tourist hotels and the malecon.

Nothing special in presentation, both the pizza or the locale, basically someone’s front entrance converted into a take out food place. Pizza was not the only item on the menu.

If you are looking for a traditional Italian pizza or a slice like in Toronto or New York, you will be disappointed. But, if you want to enjoy a tasty pizza and for only a few cents, literally, it can’t be beat.

My personal pizza, the only size, cost the equivalent of about ¢20 cents. In hotels for tourists the pizzas are going to be awful and more Americanized than if you bought it a family owned pizzeria or (small food stand like I did) and will pay close or more to American prices.

Watch the video.

After whatching this video I just want to go back.

I’m hungry now.

