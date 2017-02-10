Cuba’s Flying Pizzas

92 SHARES Facebook Twitter

TODAY CUBA – When Cuba expanded private enterprise in 2010, Marta Castaeda and her husband were granted a license to open up their own pizzeria, which they called “A Mi Manera” or “My Way.”

Despite working out of less than ideal circumstances, Castaeda found a creative way to deliver pizzas from the ovens on her roof to customers on the ground.

Years later, after Castaeda’s husband passed away, her friend Marta Del Barrio joined her in keeping the dream of Cuban flying pizzas alive.

Article originally appeared on Today Cuba and is republished here with permission.