Dairy Queen Free Cone Day in Costa Rica

Q COSTA RICA – Head on over to Dairy Queen for a free cone today. Each year, Dairy Queen hosts their Free Cone Day where all customers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone.

In Costa Rica, Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day for 2017 is today, Thursday, March 16.

Free cones will be available all day during operating hours at all three DQ locations: Multiplaza Escazu, Curridabat and Paseo de las Flores mall in Heredia.

I highly suggest it. It’s not every day you get something for free, that is without any cost, in Costa Rica.

What’s better than free ice cream?

I got mine.

