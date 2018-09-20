Despite the meeting with the Government on Wednesday, that many on both sides say went well, the leaders of the various public sector unions reasserted last night that the “indefinite national strike” will continue.

The preliminary talks expected to lead to a dialogue that will include President Carlos Alvarado will continue today Thursday at the Escuela Social Juan XXIII in Tres Ríos, which offers the participants better security.

On Wednesday, government representatives expressed concern to security surrounding the downtown San Jose location, the Palacio Arzobispal de San José.

The activities that are scheduled for today, day 11 of the national strike, are regional, while in San Jose there will be a march from Parque Central to the Legislative Assembly starting at 8:00 am.

According to Labor Minister, Steven Nunez, who was as representative of the Government in the meeting, one of the demands they have to negotiate is to end the strike.

“We have been clear, we must remove the blockades and strike demonstrations if we want to move on to the next phase of a dialogue and negotiation table,” the minister said.