Blockades by strikers at the RECOPE plants in La Garita (Alajuela), Barranca (Puntarenas) and Ochomogo (Cartago) are affecting the supply of gasoline in Guanacaste and the Greater Metropolitan Area of San Jose (GAM), and the rest of the country.

In addition, truckers have decided to stop work. They claim the lack of safety and poor conditions they have faced in the different Recope distribution centers and roads have exposed them to risks, without any support or protection from the police.

This was confirmed by the director of the Chamber of Expenders of Combustible, José Miguel Masís, who stressed that the organization has the slogan of maintaining supply, but implore the Government to be more effective in lifting the blockades.

Photos taken on Sunday, September 16, 2018 published on Crhoy.com