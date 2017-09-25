The September 19 earthquake that hit Mexico could cost the country up to one percent of its Gross Domestic Product, according to an estimate by the United States Geological Survey, with the impact of the damages reaching as high as US $10 billion.

Jaime Reusche, an analyst for Latin America and Mexico at Moody’s, said that despite the earthquake, they are still forecasting a growth of 2.1 percent for 2017 and 2.5 percent for the year after.

“This is a very preliminary approximation,” Reusch said. (The earthquake) is not seen as major damage that could affect the performance of economic activity this year.”

El perfil crediticio de #Mexico es más robusto ante todo tipo de choques, dijo un analista de Moody’s pic.twitter.com/tPVV1chaX5 — Moody’s LatAm (@MoodysLatAm) September 21, 2017

Mexico’s credit profile is more robust in the face of these kinds of blows, said an analyst from Moody’s

He also said that Mexico’s public finances structure is sound and the fiscal cost of the earthquake can be solved with the resources they have in the National Disaster Fund as well as with the insurance purchased by Mexico City.

On the other hand, the analyst explained that the elections next June and the transition period will be decisive for the country’s macroeconomic future.

Citibanamex also offered its post-earthquake forecast, saying that the impact will be relatively moderate. “It will likely subtract the gross domestic product in the third quarter from 0.3 to 0.4 percent of the original estimate of 2.0 percent.”

“We insist that this is a conservative estimate,” Citibanamex officials addded, “as we expect a rebound in economic activity at the end of the third quarter and during the fourth quarter, which would help offset this impact.”

Sources: El Economista, El Universal.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.