The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) presented the first report of the deaths of Randall Gerardo Chacón Chavarría, 51 years old and his son Allan Gabriel Chacón Vega, 26 years old, in Mata Redonda, in La Sabana, on Thursday, on the west side of San Jose.

Authorities theorize the murder of the father and son could have been a result of a robbery or assault, however, are not clear on the motive, meanwhile the neighbors question how the murderers entered without raising suspicion.

Source (in Spanish): Diario Extra