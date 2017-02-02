Delete. Mark As Spam.

RICO’S JOURNAL – It was only the day before that I did a report on “Men In Costa Rica Being Targeted In Facebook Blackmail Sex Scam” that I get an invitation to be friends with a couple of hot and sexy women.

As far back as I can remember this if the first time I ever got such an enticing invitation. Yes, I have received invitations that from their profiles are single women, but none as direct as this.

Is it part of a the scam I reported on? Maybe.Perhaps.

As with any other request for “friends” on Facebook, I click on the link to learn more about who is asking and their connections to others I am friends with.

If the request is genuine and from someone who can add to my online experience, I click on “confirm”.

However, such as in this case, my response and so should yours be, is: “Delete (friend) request” and “Mark as spam”.

You won’t regret it.

The online world is as safe a place as the real world. At least in my world. Would you immediately strike up a friendship with anyone calling on your door? So, why would you online?

Using common sense is important when surfing the Internet, clicking on links, making connections on the social media.

A few years ago, as a social experiment, I created several fake Facebook profiles. I then clicked on this and that and the other and within days I had several dozen friends. My intent was not to scam or embarrass anyone, rather to prove the point as to how desperate some people are needing to make a connection.

During that time the number of “likes” a website got was all the rage. I recall looking at various website (all gone now) offering thousands of Facebook likes for a fee. Some were cheap, others not so much. I chose not. Facebook caught on. Nothing happened.

What is the point of all this? Just be careful out there. Trust your instincts, don’t be ready to buy into something just because it is offered or requested of you. Learn to choose your “friends” on Facebook, as you do in real life. Don’t believe those offers that you know well they are too good to be true or expire tonight or never to be repeated.

Don’t FOMO?

