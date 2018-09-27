The U.S. Embassy Managua issued an advisory to Americans in Nicaragua in the face of continued demonstrations, primarily in the capital city of Managua.

Though the alert was for the demonstrations on September 26, the Embassy recommends to avoid demonstrations and leave the area immediately if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

The locations and timing of demonstrations are subject to change with little or no notice. Demonstrators often gather in advance of announced demonstration times, urging U.S. citizens in Nicaragua to monitor local media for updates, and remember that violence may break out at any demonstration.

The alert says, “Police, para-police and other government controlled groups have frequently responded to pro-democracy demonstrations with violence. Security remains precarious with significantly increased criminal activity in the country, especially after dark. Embassy personnel are not permitted to travel outside of Managua, or to certain areas within Managua, which limits the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens.”

Actions to Take:

Do not participate in demonstrations. Foreigners, including U.S.-Nicaraguan dual nationals, risk arrest or expulsion if they participate in protests.

Do not attempt to drive through large groups or barricades encountered on the street.

Monitor local media for updates. 100% Noticias, also known as Channel 15 or Channel 63 on cable, and Radio Corporacion offer nearly 24/7 news coverage.

The Embassy encourages those who fear for their safety to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible, and to consider departing from Nicaragua.

Please note the Department of State has issued a Travel Advisory urging U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Nicaragua due to civil unrest, an increase in violent crime, and limited healthcare availability.

Assistance:

Although the situation in Nicaragua has not returned to normal, the Embassy continues to provide U.S. citizen services and has resumed visa processing. Instructions for the resumption of visa processing have been posted on this webpage. Please follow the links or call the numbers below for additional service-related information.

Contact the U.S. Embassy in Managua, located at Km 5 ½ C. Sur Managua, Nicaragua, by calling +505-2252-7104, 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays. The American Citizen Services unit is also available by email during regular business hours at Managua@state.gov. For after-hours emergencies, call +505-2252-7100 and ask for the Embassy Duty Officer.

Call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).

26 September, 2018

