Devaluating the colon is the major difference, a clash point, between the economic teams of the Citizen Action Party (PAC) and Partido National Restoration (PRN), in the final stretch of the second round of elections.

The PAC (ruling party) proposes to maintain the current flexibility in the value of the Colon taking into account that there are strong risks for domestic consumption and debtors in dollars if there is a strong rise, while PRN wants devaluation to be phased in..

Source (in Spanish): La República