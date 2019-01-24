Business-oriented cloud services specialist to the small-to-medium-sized-business market across the U.S., Digerati Technologies, announced an agreement to acquire a minority ownership stake in Costa Rican telecommunications operator and ISP Itellum Comunicaciones.

Under the terms of the deal, Digerati will expand on its long-standing relationship with Itellum as a regional partner and Value-Added Reseller for its cloud communication services.

The founder and CEO of Itellum, Timothy Foss, will take the role of Vice President of International Business Development for Digerati.

Itellum, based in Guachipelin, Escazu, serves a high-growth business market in Central America that includes Amazon, Intel, FedEx, and HP among the approximately 1,100 U.S. companies operating in the region.

The transaction is expected to close in its third fiscal quarter of 2019.

