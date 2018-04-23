Mario Calderón has called it quits, next week he will be leaving his four-year post as the country’s top traffic cop – director of the Policia de Transito – headed back to the Fuerza Publica (national police). Calderon resigned his position earlier this month, effective in the first week of May.

On Twitter, Calderon, who is still head of the traffic police, posted a thank you and farewell to his co-workers, and the letter sent to the current Minister of Transport, German Valverde. “Having the date close to rejoin FP, my thanks to all the staff of the Policía de Tránsito, there is a lot of human quality (…). Thanks,” Calderón wrote.

Teniendo próxima la fecha para reincorporarme a FP, mi agradecimiento a todo el personal de la Policía de Tránsito,hay mucha calidad humana, la responsabilidad en el cargo no se hubiera realizado sin la ayuda de muchos (as). Gracias pic.twitter.com/m1D65JnOwT — Mario Calderón (@Mario_Calde59) April 22, 2018

Calderon was on a leave of absence from the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP), appointed as director of Transito my then Minister of Transport, Carlos Segnini. On May 7, He will be returning to the MSP (that oversees the national police), continuing his 36-year career in public service.

Calderon departure coincides with the start of a new government on May 8.