A man surnamed Segura Jiménez, 49, a security guard of the Directorate of Intelligence and National Security (DIS) was arrested by the OIJ for being a suspect in international drug trafficking.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday morning in San Jerónimo de Desamparados. The operation was in charge of the OIJ in Liberia, Guanacaste.

Wálter Espinoza, director of the OIJ, explained that the investigation into Segura began on February 2 of this year, when they carried out a parallel investigation.

On that day, discovered on the property in Santa Rosa de Santo Domingo de Heredia, was 399 kilos of cocaine that were hidden in safes. The cargo was related to the company “M M y M” known as Muebles Metálicos del Mundo, whose legal representative is Segura.

Investigators established that Segura was the link between a Mexican organization that sent cocaine from Costa Rica to Guatemala, then to Mexico and the United States.

“It was determined that Segura participated in the transportation of the drug, storage, transportation and that he had made the necessary arrangements to export the cocaine that was hidden in the safes,” said Espinoza.

“The function of Segura was to provide logistical support to the organization, lend his name to the corporation, carry out activities of a commercial nature and facilitate the operation of the criminal group,” said Espinoza.

The OIJ Chief clarified that Segura is not a police official, but rather was in charge of aspects of internal and external security of the DIS, as in receiving and checking people or cars entering and leaving the offices of the DIS. The man had been working at the DIS for the past 10 years.

“His position is not high level in the DIS, it is a basic security post, he was dedicated to the custody of the building, guard, and control of people, entry, and exit of vehicles, as well as radio operator (…)”.

Espinoza affirmed, in addition, a Mexican national is collaborating with the narco group. The OIJ is also looking for the man surnamed Quintero Castro, who is on the run, after evading capture in two different raids.