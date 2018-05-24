After the success of the television series about Luis Miguel in Latin America, another international star of the song will have his life exposed on the small screen.



According to Variety magazine, Miami-based Disney Media Distribution Latin America (DMDLA) announced a biographical 13-episode series about Julio Iglesias is in the works. At the LA Screenings DMDLA said that it has optioned the worldwide rights to “Confessable Secrets,” the memoir of Iglesias’ former manager, Alfredo Fraile.

Fraile is credited for having steered the singing career of Iglesias, who was a reserve goalkeeper for Spain’s Real Madrid until serious injuries from a car accident ruined his aspirations for a career in soccer. Fraile was with Iglesias for 15 years, during which Iglesias sold hundreds of millions of albums in 14 languages worldwide.

“We started the bio-series genre in 2015 with our show about the singer Juan Gabriel, which scored high ratings on Telemundo,” said Fernando Barbosa, senior VP and general manager, Walt Disney Media Distribution, Latin America & U.S. Hispanic Market.

“We think the biopic genre is an evergreen property; something that will be watched time and time again,” he said.

In Latin America, DMDLA has made Spanish-language editions of “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy” in various territories since 2005. A Portuguese-language version of “Desperate Housewives” was also made for Brazil.