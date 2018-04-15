A woman surnamed Sanchez Arce was arrested last Tuesday for larceny, taking advantage of the goodness of her employers, telling them there had been a break-in at the house she worked as a maid and the thieves made away with items such as computers, shoes, clothes and electronic items.

However, after the investigation, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) determined she allegedly participated in the robbery. Judicial agents found many of the items taken from the home of her employer after searching her house in Bajo Los Molinos, in San Rafael de Heredia.