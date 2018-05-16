The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – the Costa Rican tourist board – is warning of the improper use of the institution’s in the social media, on fan page of Facebook, including that of a self-described “Tourist Advocacy Group”.

The ICT assures there is no such group or any link to social media pages proclaiming to be associated with the tourism board and a defender of the tourist in Costa Rica.

“Although the developers of this information space use images, logos, telephones, lists of companies, data and related links, they do not have the corresponding authorization to make use of our official information and even less of our institutional image,” says a press release by the ICT.

“Many people do not fact check and believe everything that the social networks say. We believe that it is a company that wants to hurt us We have all already met with the ICT to denounce this case,” said Luis Sánchez, commercial director of OneDay Tours Costa Rica.

The ICT is taking up the complaint with Facebook, especially because it is considered an outrage to the the tourism institute in Costa Rica and the misuse of information, which could unintentionally confuse both national and international tourists and the private sector in general.

“We urge you not to enter ‘Defensoría del turista ICT’ (ICT Tourist Ombudsman) and those who have done so, we request to denounce it or stop to following it,” the ICT statement said.

The ICT assured that the only official Facebook profile linked to ICT is VisitCostaRica that is focused to international audiences, as well as Vamos a Turistear, aimed at national tourists.

Those interested in broadening general details about tourist information, consulting companies with declarations and complaints can call 2299-5827 or 2299-5828. In the case of complaints, they can write to quejas@ict.go.cr.

The only websites authorized by the ICT are the following: