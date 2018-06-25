Customers of the state telecom Grupo ICE report having received emails for the raffle of cellular phones and tablets, in exchange for filling out an online survey. The state agency assured it is nothing more than a scam.

ICE asks its users not to fall victim.

ICE confirmed that the emails with the ICE and Kolbi logos are being used by scammers to obtain financial and personal data to commit fraud. Neither the raffle nor survey is from ICE.

In addition, ICE asks users to call 800-Denuncia (800-33686243) or write to 800-DENUNCIE@ice.go.cr for any questions or concerns.