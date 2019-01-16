The dairy cooperative Dos Pinos centralized the support services of its regional operation in a single unit to standardize the technological processes and for better business practices, for which it will reduce around 100 jobs in the administrative and managerial area.

According to Francisco Arias, Manager of Corporate and Livestock Relations of Dos Pinos, the employees involved in the cut will be offered a special compensation package that includes encouragement to their reintegration into the labor market.

“The cooperative has been making a series of investments and changes to rationalize the use of resources and use all possible efficiencies in the productive and administrative processes,” said Arias.

The reduction of the jobs, according to Arias, is to consolidate the regional operation and face the changes in a competitive environment, determined by a process of market opening and tariff reduction.

Dos Pinos employs 5,200 people in Costa Rica and Central America.

