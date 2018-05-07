Take into account the road closures in the heart of San Jose for today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the ‘transfer of powers’ event.

The closure of about 4 square blocks, that includes the Avenida 2 and Avenida Central (Bulevar or Boulevard) is total to vehicular traffic and pedestrians until Tuesday night.

Other closure to be aware of is the area around “Casa Amarilla” or the Chancellery (the yellow building next to the INS) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Carlo Alvarado will be sworn is as the 48th president of Costa Rica, in a ceremony that includes more than 80 international delegations.