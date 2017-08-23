A routine police spot-check on the road from Santa Ana to Cuidad Colon nets wads of cash and three weapons, an AK-47 assault rifle and two 9-millimeter hand guns and boxes with a large quantity of ammunition.

According to the preliminary information of Fuerza Publica (police), the money in the vehicle amounted to ¢14 million colones.

“The officers were in a spot-check, they see the car pass and he (the driver) becomes suspicious to see the police presence. That is why the vehicle was stopped and weapons and was found,” said Carlos Hidalgo, spokespersons for the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP).

The police chase was very short. Arrested, less than a kilometer from the toll booths on the Santa Ana to Cuidad Colon road was a 31-year-old man identified by his last names, Ortega Salazar, behind the wheel of a late model Toyota Fortuner, that is registered to his sister.

AK-47’s are banned in Costa Rica.

The MSP says the man had a criminal record that includes attempted murder robbery and in possession of illegal weapons and is believed to be part of the Los Lara criminal gang, operating in San Jose.

Source: Ministerio de Seguriad Publica (MSP)

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.