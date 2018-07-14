The Cruz Roja Terrestrial Search and Rescue Unit (Red Cross Land Search and Rescue) that entered the Zurqui early this Saturday morning, to assist some 200 people trapped between the landslides on the Ruta 32 between Heredia and Guapiles, found the body of a man who died due to one of the landslides.

The Cruz Roja confirmed to this media that it is the driver of a truck carrying pineapple.

“Product of the landslides debris fell on the vehicle”, confirmed the Cruz Roja. The event occurred in the sector known as Ventanas, between kilometers 18 and 20.

The Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) reported that along Route 32, which connects San José with Limón, there are at least 51 landslides of different dimensions. Between them (landslides) there are about 200 people trapped, all in good health, who were blocked by the falling of debris.

Down the road, on the Ruta 32, near Siquirres, a tree fell on a truck. Fortunately the driver was unhurt, and no other vehicles were involved.