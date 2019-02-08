The driver of the vehicle that slammed into an ambulance Wednesday morning, in which two people died, in Caldera, Puntarenas did not have a driver’s license.

The Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) confirmed they have no record of the driver. The lack of a license was also confirmed by German Marin, head of the Policia de Transito.

Dead in the accident was 81-year-old Práxides Leandro Marín González and a 12-year-old (whose name is withheld for being a minor). Injured in the crash were also two other minors, a 15 and 17-year-old, the latter the brother of the dead girl. Three other people were treated in hospital and released. The license less driver remains in hospital in delicate condition.

In a video by Teletica and Accidendes de Costa Rica, we can see the driver of the SUV losing control, crossed the median, and slams into the oncoming ambulance almost head-on..

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the first 38 days of the year, 39 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents. This number is only of the deceased at the scene.

Related