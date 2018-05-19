In Heredia, several people have taken to directing traffic due to daily massive congestion. And help themselves out in the process, threatening drivers to give them money.

Local police have identified them from the cameras in the vicinity of the Paseo de la Flores mall, but have not been able to take action as their thinly stretched, having to answer multiple calls in various locations at the same time.

Authorities are asking drivers to call 911 to report any dangerous situation.

Source (in Spanish): Teletica