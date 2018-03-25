Duron Harmon took to Instagram Saturday night to issue an apology following the incident in Costa Rica. The New England Patriots defensive back was denied entry into Costa Rica Friday after authorities at the airport caught him with 58 grams of marijuana.

Harmon wrote on his Instagram account: “I would like to extend my deepest regrets and sincerest apologies to Patriots fans, my teammates, my coaches, the Krafts and the NFL. In addition, I apologize to my friends, family and especially my wife and two sons. Friday does not represent who I am or the person I strive to be. I am committed to doing everything within my power to regain the trust and respect of everyone who believes in me as an athlete, role model, person and friend. I appreciate your understanding and, once again, I apologize with all my heart.”

