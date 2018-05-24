Duron Harmon said he’s learned a lot in wake of the March incident in which he was denied entry into Costa Rica for trying to bring marijuana into the country. He was appreciative of the organization’s support, but he also knows he could have made a better choice.

“It was a dumb incident. I definitely could have not been in that incident,” Harmon said. “The whole organization — players, everybody — has been supportive, letting me know they have my back. It’s been easier to get through, knowing you have the support from Mr. (Robert) Kraft, coach (Bill) Belichick and the rest of team.”

Source: Boston Herald