An 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Zona Sur (Southern Zone) of Costa Rica this Tuesday morning, September 5, at 5:28 am.

The report of the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica- indicates that the epicenter was 12.6 km northeast of Pavones, Golfito, Puntarenas, in the south Pacific.

The depth was 5 km.

Users of social networks reported the tremor was felt in Desamparados, San Pedro, Golfito, Heredia, Pavones, San José, San Vito, Cartago, Alajuela, Buenos Aires, Uruca, Santa Ana and Perez Zeledon.

